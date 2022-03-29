New York
James and Karla Murray
Photograph: Courtesy of James and Karla Murray

This new free exhibition chronicles disappearing NYC storefronts

You've got until the end of the week to see it.

Anna Rahmanan
Written by
Anna Rahmanan
James and Karla Murray are New York City experts.

The husband-and-wife photography team has been capturing the city's constantly rotating mom-and-pop shops since the 1990s.

Almost three decades into their work—which is prominently featured on Instagram, as well—the duo has mounted a new, free exhibit at Village Works by the Bowery.

Dubbed "Store Front: The Disappearing Face of New York" and running through this week, the exhibition features photos of both already-shuttered and still-open shops across town.

Below, check out some of the amazing photos that are part of the show.

James and Karla Murray
Photograph: Courtesy of James and Karla Murray
James and Karla Murray
Photograph: Courtesy of James and Karla Murray
James and Karla Murray
Photograph: Courtesy of James and Karla Murray

