This new line of candles is inspired by the quintessential smells of New York

We dare say that one of the things that we've mostly missed about our city while shuttered in our apartments trying to abide by lockdown measures has been the actual smell of New York. Well, what if we were to tell you that there's now a way to sort of bring good ol' New York inside your humble abode? Launched earlier this month, Literie is a new line of candles entirely inspired by the scents that define our town.

The product line was conceived at the beginning of the pandemic by Erica Werber, a born-and-bred New Yorker who wanted to "preserve the best parts of New York as businesses closed and [folks] fled the city," according to the company's official press release.

"This is my love letter to New York City," says Werber. "The idea came about as I passed by a hot roasted nut cart on my daily commute to work. I wanted to figure out a way to bottle the familiar scent which led me to think about all the other amazing smells of this city."

We obviously don't need to tell you about the very specific odors and aromas that New Yorkers have to deal with on a regular basis. As pungent and, sometimes, horrific as they are, they surely define our local existence and provide an unforgettable olfactory background to daily only-in-NYC shenanigans.

Made from soy and coconut wax blend and paired with high-quality fragrance oils, the available candles include the I Have a House in the Hamptons (rosé and cream), the Fresh Pressed Juice Shop (citrus and lemongrass), the Hot Roasted Nut Cart (burnt sugar), the Christmas Tree Guy (evergreen and cloves) and the Soft Serve from the Corner Truck (vanilla and sugar).

Diehard New Yorkers will, perhaps, fancy for their apartments to smell like the 28th Street Flower Market (peony and rose) or an Afternoon in Central Park (grass and bergamot). But our most favorite option has to be the Bodega Coffee candle, boasting notes of espresso and cream and reminding us of the joy of seeing our bodega guy every morning on our way to work.

We should also mention that the brand has a sense of humor. On April Fool's Day, Literie will sell a gag product called "Summer in the Subway." When purchased, a customer will actually receive a surprise candle of another existing scent and the proceeds from the sale will support both New York Cares and New York Forever, two charities currently helping locals cope with the effects of COVID-19.

