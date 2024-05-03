New York
Timeout

Brilliant Lady ship
Photograph: Courtesy of Virgin Voyages

This new mega-ship liner will set sail from NYC next year

Brilliant Lady will embark on a North American tour in September.

Anna Rahmanan
Written by
Anna Rahmanan
All aboard!

Brilliant Lady, the fourth and final ship in Virgin Voyages' current fleet, will officially set sail from NYC in September of 2025, embarking on a cross-country sea trip that will stop in Boston, Charleston, Eastport, Bermuda and Quebec City, among other destinations. 

In addition to the exciting travel plans, passengers will get to revel in the cruise line's signature luxury: think red balcony hammocks, high-end wellness spaces overlooking the ocean and over twenty award-winning eateries that cover all sorts of cuisines, from Mexican to Italian, Korean and more.

Brilliant Lady ship
Photograph: Courtesy of Virgin Voyages

"Virgin fans have been asking for years if we’d consider sailing from places like New York, Los Angeles or Alaska, so it's wonderful to give our Sailors and First Mates what they wanted: fresh itineraries spanning North America from 5-14 nights in length with new experiences that they will remember forever," said Nirmal Saverimuttu, CEO at Virgin Voyages, in an official statement. "As the fourth and final ship in our fleet for now, Brilliant Lady will not disappoint.”

Just like the other ships that are part of the fleet, Brilliant Lady will feature the image of a mermaid on its facade, this one an entirely novel design by Toronto-based illustrator Janice Sung that was inspired by, according to an official press release, "historic Renaissance paintings as well as traditional Japanese and Chinese art, fashion and beauty."

Brilliant Lady ship
Photograph: Courtesy of Virgin Voyages

In addition to the inaugural trip kicking off in New York, the ship will embark on a wide range of other voyages, as the above-mentioned statement makes clear. These include a 7-12 night route from Miami, a longer one across the Panama Canal Crossing, another option from Los Angeles, plus Seattle, Alaska and more. 

We're always itching for a long vacation but, suddenly, the ocean is calling out our name.

