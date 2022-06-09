This new Met exhibit highlights art works by the museum's employees

Did you know that, every other year since 1935, the Metropolitan Museum of Art (Met) has been hosting an exhibition dedicated to its own employees' art? This year, for the first time ever, the private affair is going public.

Now through June 19, all visitors are encouraged to visit "Art Work: Artists Working at The Met," which is free to enter with a regular museum admission. You'll specifically find the works—contributed by over 450 of the Met's 1,700 employees—in a space adjacent to the institution's Ancient Greek sculpture hall.

Librarians, technicians, security guards, volunteers and more have submitted their work. According to Hyperallergic, "every piece of art submitted is traditionally included in the show and staff members like [Daniel] Kershaw [an exhibition designer manager at the museum] work after hours to install the exhibition in time."

Interestingly enough, a lot of the folks whose art pieces are highlighted in the exhibit are actual professionals who happen to work at the museum to pay the bills.

The submitted pieces run the gamut in terms of genre and scope: expect photos, paintings, sculptures and more dealing with all sorts of subjects.

The very unique exhibit is clearly worth a trip to the iconic museum but, once inside, don't miss your chance to peruse through the institution's other offerings. In addition to our full guide to the Met, we suggest you consult our piece about "In America: An Anthology of Fashion," the Costume Institute's much talked about show. This is actually part two of the year's flagship exhibition "In America" and the new iteration of the show is an expansive look at what has defined our country's fashion over the years. It is a visually splendid tour through hundreds of years of history told through clothes designed and worn by American citizens. Don't miss out on it!