This new mini-golf course in Brooklyn doubles as an outdoor art destination

It seems like we're living through the summer of the mini-golf. Beautiful Williamsburg hotel The William Vale just launched a new bespoke, nine-hole mini-golf course dubbed VALE(mini)GOLF.

For $15 per round ($10 for kids 12 and younger), guests will get to play on the new course on Wednesdays and Thursdays from noon through 9pm and Fridays and Sundays from 11am through 9pm.

Bonus points: $1 of each player's admission fee will be donated to the National Alliance on Mental Illness of New York City (NAMI-NYC). The organization has actually partnered with the hotel to launch the new endeavor.

Although the mini-golf course looks awesome in and of itself, guests will be delighted by a pretty awesome mural adorning the space. Brooklyn-based artist Jason Naylor created "You Are Not Alone" as part of a nationwide public art project that asks artists to create work in their communities in an effort to, according to an official press release, spark "hope, connection and conversations around mental health."

Photograph: Courtesy of William Vale

Make sure to visit The William Vale's pool and its new outdoor spa while on-premise as well.

You may also notice a retrofitted 1974 Airstream trailer on the property. That would be Mister Dips, a food concept serving waffle fries, griddle burgers and dairy dips on the hotel's elevated green space. Basically, you'll want to spend the entire day at The William Vale.

And if the nine-hole course has got you itching for more, head to Swingers NoMad as well, the crazy London golf club that just opened in midtown Manhattan last week. With 23,000 square feet of space under 20-foot-high ceilings, the 21+ destination also serves craft cocktails and plays host to live DJs.