This new nightclub in Chelsea seeks to bring back old-school NYC

Petite Disco takes over the space once occupied by Suede.

Anna Rahmanan
Written by
Anna Rahmanan
Senior National News Editor
Petite Disco
Photograph: Courtesy of Petite Disco
There’s a new nightclub opening that promises to bring back old-school New York City vibes, with a modern twist, of course.

Petite Disco will open at 161 West 23rd Street by Seventh Avenue in Chelsea, in the space once occupied by the infamous celebrity hotspot Suede. It’ll feature luxe furnishings and a French-inspired design that celebrates the decadence of the disco era. 

“Luxurious velvet fabric tents the entire dance floor to capture a bohemian and sensuous vibe,” reads a press release. “Bespoke curved LED lighting that evokes Maxime’s sinuous decor, atop curved banquettes cloaked in plush merlot velvet.”

Petite Disco
Photograph: Courtesy of Petite Disco
Petite Disco
Photograph: Courtesy of Petite Disco

Disco chandeliers and curated art pieces add to the destination's aesthetic as well. 

“The team is thrilled to reintroduce the missing pieces of New York nightlife,” said Cole Bernand and Yosi Benvenisti, two of the personalities behind the project, in a statement. “Our mission is to revitalize the scene with a fresh concept set in an iconic space. We’re bringing back the old-school New York nightlife vibe, with a strong emphasis on hospitality and a deep focus on emerging electronic music.”

Whether Petite Disco will revitalize the city's pretty anonymous nightclub scene is yet to be seen, but it's nice to feel like we've jumped back in time for even a little bit.

