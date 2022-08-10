New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Pastrami sandwich Friedman's
Photograph: Courtesy of Friedman's

This new pastrami on rye sandwich pays homage to Billy Crystal

Get it in the Theater District before catching Crystal on stage.

Anna Rahmanan
Written by
Anna Rahmanan
Advertising

There are a few celebrities that we can think of that deserve their own food to be added to New York's diverse culinary scene, but none feel as timely as Billy Crystal, who is just about to wrap up his run on Mr. Saturday Night, set to close on Broadway after five months this Labor Day weekend.

Inspired by the 74-year-old actor's role in the production, Friedman's at the Edison in the Theater District at 228 West 47th Street between 7th and 8th Avenues is serving a special pastrami on rye sandwich that serves as an homage to the artist. 

Clearly, this makes for the perfect bite before catching one of Crystal's last shows, especially considering the restaurant features an exciting singing wait-staff and memorable sing-along sessions all week long. It does not get more Broadway than this.

As any fan of the celebrity has likely thought of as soon as reading about a Crystal-inspired pastrami sandwich, the actor has a deep connection to the food, all thanks to his iconic role in the cult-favorite 1989 rom-com When Harry Met Sally...

In one of the most recognizable and dissected scenes in the awesome movie, Ryan's Sally and Crystal's Harry are sharing a meal at Katz's Delicatessen. Trying to prove how easy it is to "fake it," Sally pretends to have an orgasm while biting into a pastrami sandwich, sitting right across from Harry. Given Sally's expert act, the lady at the table next to the couple suddenly says to the waiter "I'll have what she's having," pointing at Sally.

In this case, we'll gladly have what Friedman's is offering.

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    Latest news

      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site map
      © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.