New York City restaurant-goers love a little exclusivity. Is a place a pseudo-speakeasy under the S train track bed at Beach 90th Street? Packed. Unspeakably expensive? Overbooked. In any other way enough of a challenge to deliver the one-two punch of a dopamine rush and and a happy hour anecdote once it's achieved? Long may it do business.

Newly opened MARC179’s riff is limiting its operations. Previously Landmarc restaurant for 13 years, chef Marc Murphy spun the location into MM Kitchen Studio, a private event space in 2022. And now Murphy, who also appears as a judge on the Food Network cooking competition show Chopped, has slotted in the limited-time restaurant at the same location, too.

Photograph: Courtesy of MARC179

“It's not necessarily an advantage,” Murphy says via email about the truncated hours, “but a model that I can operate alongside. I'm currently filming the latest season of Chopped, as well as continuing my philanthropy efforts, so being able to open as a restaurant for three days a month allows me to be fully present in the space and kitchen, as well as being able to mingle with guests. Most importantly, it allows me and my team to be really creative and bring new experiences to our guests each month.”

Billed as “a lively neighborhood bistro with a vibrant bar,” MARC179’s menu is Italian and French-influenced. The opening, four-course, $75 prix fixe includes an arugula salad, bucatini cacio e pepe, roasted chicken breast and chocolate mousse. A burnt orange Negroni and espresso martini number among the cocktails ($19). The menu will change monthly, and if you don’t make it in this weekend, March 8 and 9, you’ll just have to wait until April.

MARC179 is located at 179 West Broadway.