This new ride at the Top of the Rock will take you 900 feet above Manhattan

Top of the Rock continues on its quest to conquer the city's skyline with a new ride called Skylift that will allow guests to soar nearly 900 feet in the air above street level.

Officially debuting on October 1, Skylift is built at the Top of the Rock observation deck, on the 70th floor of 30 Rockefeller Plaza. As seen in the renderings, the ride is basically a revolving, open-air platform that stands about three stories taller than the topmost floor of 30 Rock.

"Once elevated, the platform will continue to turn for a 360-degree experience and a panoramic photo moment, creating a thrilling sensation of floating among skyscrapers," reads an official press release.

Rendering: Courtesy of Tishman Speyer

Designed to mimic Rock Center's classic art deco architecture, the platform features marble-like tiers that are perfectly complemented by the 96 LED pixel flutes that "cast a magical light show that can be seen across the city skyline [...] day or night and can be customized to commemorate notable dates and holidays."

Although you'll be itching to grab your phone while floating above the ground, we suggest putting the device away—tickets, which start at $35 each right here, include a video of each guest at the pinnacle of the ride, anyway!

Rendering: Courtesy of Tishman Speyer

In addition to offering New Yorkers and tourists alike the chance to unobstructedly glimpse at the city from above, the new gimmick has led to one of the funniest social media exchanges we've seen on the Internet in the past few weeks.

Responding to Rockefeller Center's Skylift announcement on X, the Empire State Building—a "competing" skyscraper—wrote: "Imagine paying to be turned into a rotisserie chicken."

New York City's iconic buildings are fighting—and we're absolutely here for it.