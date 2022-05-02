New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Casa Batlló: Living Architecture
Photograph: Courtesy of Instagram/devin_toth

This new Rockefeller Plaza artwork changes based on its surroundings

Another twist? It's actually a live NFT.

Anna Rahmanan
Written by
Anna Rahmanan
Advertising

"Casa Batlló: Living Architecture" is a new public art piece that will be on display outside Rockefeller Plaza through May 13—and it has some very interesting attributes.

First of all, the work by Turkish-American media artist and director Refik Anadol is actually a constantly changing, live NFT—which means that it will look different every time you stop by it. 

The multi-sensory experience is inspired by the iconic Casa Batlló building in Barcelona. Designed by Antoni Gaudí, the site boasts an instantly-recognizable facade that has come to define the architect's aesthetic. The new piece by Anadol is actually made using real-time climate data from the Spanish city, as projected onto Casa Batlló—a fact that effectively renders the building the first UNESCO World Heritage Site to take the form of a live NFT. Talk about futuristic art.

On May 10, "Casa Batlló: Living Architecture" will also be auctioned off by Christie's as part of its 21st Century Evening Sale. (It'll be the only NFT up for sale!) So if you happen to really love the public art piece, you might want to actually invest in it! (Experts estimate the value to be between $1 and $2 million.) Bonus points: 10 percent of the proceeds from the sale will be donated to the Associació Aprenem Autisme and Fundació Adana institutions.

We urge you to see the constantly shifting art work with your own eyes but, in the meantime, check out this pretty awesome video of the installation:

Love doing stuff in your city? Tell us all about it in our annual, global, Time Out Index survey.

Share the story

An email you’ll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Popular on Time Out

Latest news

    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.