This new Rockefeller Plaza artwork changes based on its surroundings

"Casa Batlló: Living Architecture" is a new public art piece that will be on display outside Rockefeller Plaza through May 13—and it has some very interesting attributes.

First of all, the work by Turkish-American media artist and director Refik Anadol is actually a constantly changing, live NFT—which means that it will look different every time you stop by it.

The multi-sensory experience is inspired by the iconic Casa Batlló building in Barcelona. Designed by Antoni Gaudí, the site boasts an instantly-recognizable facade that has come to define the architect's aesthetic. The new piece by Anadol is actually made using real-time climate data from the Spanish city, as projected onto Casa Batlló—a fact that effectively renders the building the first UNESCO World Heritage Site to take the form of a live NFT. Talk about futuristic art.

On May 10, "Casa Batlló: Living Architecture" will also be auctioned off by Christie's as part of its 21st Century Evening Sale. (It'll be the only NFT up for sale!) So if you happen to really love the public art piece, you might want to actually invest in it! (Experts estimate the value to be between $1 and $2 million.) Bonus points: 10 percent of the proceeds from the sale will be donated to the Associació Aprenem Autisme and Fundació Adana institutions.

We urge you to see the constantly shifting art work with your own eyes but, in the meantime, check out this pretty awesome video of the installation: