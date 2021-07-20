New York
Timeout

Milk & Cream Cereal Bar
Photograph: Courtesy Milk & Cream Cereal Bar

This new Rugrats Reptar ice cream will turn your tongue green

Milk and Cream Cereal Bar is celebrating the iconic cartoon’s 30th birthday.

By
Amber Sutherland-Namako
Rugrats, the '90s-kid cartoon beloved by millennial Tommys, Angelicas, Susies, Chuckies, Phils and Lils all over, is now thirty years old.

That makes the show itself a millennial, so while its favorite food would probably be avocado toast, we’ll go ahead and call ice cream a close second. They are still babies after all!

In honor of three decades of Nick’s animated kiddos, Milk and Cream Cereal Bar has released a line of frozen treats worth stealing from a baby. Available from now through September 12, its New York and New Jersey locations have a capsule collection called Reptar on Ice Cream. 

A not to the classic “Reptar on Ice” Rugrats segment, the collection includes Reptar Swirl sundaes, made of Reptar Cereal and vanilla ice cream topped with Reptar green drizzle, nuts, and sprinkles, green apple Reptar Slushies topped with mango bubbles, and rocky road Reptar Bars that turn your tongue green. 

Milk and Cream also has super cute cartoon cups for the occasion, depicting those zany tots and their big green monster pal. See where you can nab ‘em here.

