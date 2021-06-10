This new service sets up personalized pop-up picnics in parks all over the city

This is clearly the summer of the picnic. From a new picnic-themed restaurant in Fort Greene to delivery services aimed at would-be picnickers, the outdoor meal has already taken center stage in culinary circles all around town. And we've got a new related project to shed light on that will surely tickle New Yorkers' fancy: Perhaps a Picnic.

Offering personalized pop-up picnic services at parks around Brooklyn, Manhattan, Staten Island and beyond, the company has clearly tapped into a trendy frenzy in an organized way.

Here's how it works: prospective picnickers can reserve a booking online by filling out this Google form. In addition to your name, contact information and reservation date, you're going to have to indicate the amount of people attending the outdoor extravaganza, select a specific location, let the organizers know if there are any allergies or diet restrictions they should be aware of and potentially select add-on services (a battery operated fan will cost you $10, for example, while an umbrella comes in at $15 and a tripod with a shutter remote is priced at $5).

In terms of locations, New York is really your oyster, although the organizers do include some suggestions the likes of Prospect Park and Jane's Carousel in Brooklyn and Silver Lake Park, Mount Loretto and the Conference House in Staten Island.

Each experience comes complete with a customized seasonal charcuterie board and non-alcoholic beverages, plus potential add ons that the team will deliver in conjunction with local businesses (think salads, sandwiches and more). Although alcohol is not provided, mixers are available for order and you'll be allowed to bring your own liquor along.

Pricing-wise, a two-person picnic (the ideal set-up for a proposal, if you ask us) will cost you $65 per person plus a $50 service fee. A four-person group will have to dish out $60 per head in addition to a $75 service fee while the price for six participants decreases to $55 per guest plus a $100 service fee. You can add more friends to your group for $35 each and that service fee covers the complete set up and clean up efforts required—so all you really get to do is to actually enjoy the experience.

Convinced but don't know where you should set up your very own personalized picnic? Let us help you out: here are the very best picnic spots all around New York.