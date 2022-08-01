You might have not heard the name Dylan Lemay, but you’ve certainly seen him do his thing all over social media. With millions of followers across YouTube, TikTok and Instagram, the 25-year-old has made a splash by posting incredible videos showing off his agility skills when it comes to ice cream serving.

The former Cold Stone Creamery employee has mastered the specific art of throwing ice cream in the air and catching it with scoopers before serving it to customers. Now, Lemay has decided to turn his art into a brick-and-mortar business with CATCH’N Ice Cream at his new shop in SoHo at 65 Bleecker Street.

"Ice cream is a universal language that brings people together and I'm just amplifying that by creating an ice cream shop that gives consumers a new, fun and in-person experience," Lemay said in an official statement about his "experiential" store. "From the sights, sounds and flavors to actually catching ice cream, CATCH'N will be a place for friends and families to connect, have fun and share their love of ice cream."

Photograph: Regina Kemple

Photograph: Regina Kemple

Customers can expect the staffers at CATCH'N to chop, fold and throw the treat (with toppings!) before serving it in a cup.

Interestingly enough, the balls of ice cream will be pre-scooped by a dedicated machine, so the spotlight will really fall on the acrobatics after a customer places an order.

"I've tried to streamline the process as much as possible for the customers, and for the employees," Lemay said to Grub Street. "I knew it had to be quick. That’s why we’ve created a machine that makes the ice-cream balls. The customer doesn’t have to wait for someone to scoop, and the employees don’t have to do that, either. I’m used to that quickness, and I wanted to make it very simple with a few options that are fun for us all."

Photograph: Regina Kemple

Flavor-wise, the culinary wunderkid mentions cookie dough as the best flavor to order "because you don't have to worry about toppings flying off [it]." That being said, the shop serves a wide variety of delicious options, including salted caramel, fruity pebbles, strawberry shortcake and chocolate brownie.

Needless to say, we suggest you try as many of the $6.96 balls as you can for the mere show of it.