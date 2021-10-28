This new skyscraper is officially the tallest building in Brooklyn

Manhattan has One World Trade Center and, now, Brooklyn has the Brooklyn Tower.

SHoP Architects and JDS Development Group

Officially standing at 1,066 feet and 93 stories high, the Brooklyn Tower is the first supertall skyscraper, and the very tallest building, in the borough as of now. For reference: the World Trade Center measures at 1,776 feet in height and Brooklyn Point, the second tallest project in Brooklyn, tops out at 720 feet.

The project—a joint one by SHoP Architects and JDS Development Group—will feature leasable retail spaces at its base, 150 residences for sale and 400 for purchase throughout it. Thirty percent of the rentals are designated as affordable housing. Prospective residents will also get to enjoy a slew of amenities, including health and fitness destinations.

The building overlooks the Manhattan skyline and the East River, also incorporating the landmarked Dime Savings Bank that stands there.

"Rising from the native geometries of the neighborhood streets, the Tower's striking form draws inspiration from the hexagonal composition and patterning of the historic Dime Savings Bank of Brooklyn and its landmarked interior, where locals could once open a savings account for as little as a dime," reads an official press release about the new project.

The facade of the building features "fluted, cylindrical and triangular shapes" with a marble base and blackened stainless steel and shades of bronze and copper towards the top of the structure.

According to representatives, the residences will officially be available for sale beginning early 2022—which means we still have a few months to take in the enormity of the structure that stands high above Brooklyn.

Below, find some photographs of the project-in-progress alongside renderings of the final stages:

SHoP Architects and JDS Development Group

SHoP Architects and JDS Development Group

SHoP Architects and JDS Development Group