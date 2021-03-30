This new Williamsburg pop-up-turned-restaurant is serving succulent modern takes on Jewish staples

Greenpoint residents have been singing the praises of Edith's, a Jewish pop-up that serves modern takes on Jewish staples, since August, when owner Elyssa Heller first started operating out of the kitchen of Paulie Gee's pizzeria. It's now time for the rest of New York to enjoy the spot's wonderful food, as Edith's officially opened its first brick-and-mortar store yesterday on Lorimer Street in Williamsburg. Named after the owner's great aunt, patrons can expect both a sandwich counter and a deli upon entry.

All the bagels served are hand-twisted and they range from sesame to poppy to Chicago ("Edith's signature everything bagel with some heat" in the form of red pepper flakes). Menu highlights include the NY Classic (house-smoked salmon, amba pickled shallots, heirloom tomato, house-cultures cream cheese on a bagel), the Middle Eastern (served on a sesame bagel, it's an omelette featuring house-made tomato jam, Israeli farmers cheese, zaatar and olive oil) and the BEC&L (bacon, omelette, Vermont sharp cheddar and a crispy latke).

But it is the Maghreb that has been turning heads and exciting palates since August. Served on a poppy bagel, it is an omelette sandwich also filled with a house-made merguez patty, house-cultured labneh and cilantro, served with house-made harissa on the side. We dare say it is one of the most delicious treats your can currently find in New York for less than $13.

Pita sandwiches and ones served on house-baked bread are also available. You're going to want to try the roasted vegetable sabich—a re-imagined Israeli staple boasting roasted veggies, garlic aioli, house-cultured labneh, zaatar and olive oil topped with a 6-minute egg—and the Edith. The latter house-baked whey rye bread sandwich features a 6-hour house-smoked brisket pastrami (you read that right) with house-fermented sauerkraut, emmenthal cheese and Edith's special sauce.

In addition to the deli options, the space is also home to a retail section filled with Lebanese beverages, Israeli candies and more. Basically, Edith's is a feast for the culinary senses... which is exactly what we're craving as New York starts opening back up.

