Timeout

NYC pizza slice
Photograph: Shutterstock

This New Yorker tracked the price of NYC pizza slices for eight years and the results are shocking

The average price of a plain slice increased by 16%.

Anna Rahmanan
Written by
Anna Rahmanan
It's official: the price of just about anything has gone up—including a good ol' plain slice of pizza... and New Yorker Liam Quigley has the data to prove it.

Starting back in 2014, Quigley, a reporter, took note of the price of every slice of pizza he ate around town and documented his findings on his Instagram account, NYC Slice. Fast-forward eight years and, at the end of 2022, he inputted all of the prices in a graph to figure out whether the average cost of the food had followed any sort of predictable pattern. 

The results are in: according to Quigley's analysis, the average price of a plain slice in NYC increased from $2.52 in 2014 to $3 by the end of 2022, a 16% rise.

As noted by the reporter himself on his website, the calculation excludes dollar slices and does not function as any sort of ranking by deliciousness. However, "the biggest thing I have noticed is the decline in the amount of sauce put on slices," remarks Quigley. "I'm sure this is a cost-saving measure but the overall quality of your average slice in the city has definitely suffered."

 The reporter also shares which of the over 450 slices he tried were his favorites—in no particular order:

  • Margherita Pizza, 163-04 Jamaica Avenue in Queens, $3.75 (up from $3.00 in 2014)
  • Ozone Pizzeria, 9615 Liberty Avenue in Queens, $3.00
  • Ciro Pizza Cafe, 862 Huguenot Avenue in Staten Island, $2.50
  • Pizza D’Amore, 208 Beach 116th Street in Queens, $2.50
  • Sam’s Pizza, 232 West 231st Street in the Bronx, $3.00
  • PG Pizza, 904 Morris Avenue in the Bronx, $2.75
  • Joe’s Pizza, 7 Carmine Street in Manhattan, $4.00 (up from $2.75 in 2014)
  • Bleecker Street Pizza, 69 7th Avenue South in Manhattan, $3.64 (up from $2.75 in 2014)
  • Pizza Place, 4024 White Plains Road in the Bronx, $3.25
  • Big John’s Pizza, 219-11 Jamaica Avenue in Queens, $2.75
  • Mario’s Pizzeria, 224 DeKalb Avenue in Brooklyn, $3.00
  • Sunnyside Pizza, 4001 Queens Boulevard in Sunnyside, $3.50 (up from $2.50 in 2014)
  • New Park Pizza, 156-71 Cross Bay Boulevard in Queens, $3.25 (up from $2.75 in 2014)

And just in case you were wondering, Quigley reports that, to complete his project, he shelled out a total of $955.09 on plain slices in eight years. Money well spent, if you ask us.

