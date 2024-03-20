New Yorkers tend to walk—a lot. It’s practically part of our DNA. But very few city dwellers can claim to have walked every single street in Manhattan as Maya Gonzales Berry has. The avid walker, hiker, and backpacker recently completed her quest to trek every paved inch of Manhattan.

The journey took her five years (thanks to pandemic delays), finally concluding in December 2023. She finished with 85 walks and 207 hours of walking time across 640 miles. If this treading triumph appeals to you, Berry was kind enough to share some tips and explain why this odyssey is worth it. We talked on a walk, of course.

Keep your goal in mind

When Berry moved to New York City from a remote area in Australia where she was a seasoned bushwalker, her friends didn't know how she'd cope with the city.

Determined to make the most of her new home, she told them: “I’m just going to do what I do. I’m just going to walk walk.” But very quickly, Berry grew bored of walking the same streets in her Downtown neighborhood. That’s when a friend recommended that she try walking every street in Manhattan.

It’s a daunting project. With several hundred miles of paved streets in Manhattan—even a day of walking can add up to only 2% of the entire NYC map.

"If that's really what you want to do, you have to do it. Try to embrace it," she says. "It's probably going to take longer than you think."

Photograph: Courtesy of Maya Gonzales Berry

Plan your journey

On a typical day, Berry, age 55, would walk around two to four hours. She'd typically eat breakfast, then head outside and start walking with a plan of what area to visit.

For more remote places, industrial areas, or sections she wasn't as familiar with, she'd bring along her husband. Adding a partner or friend to the mission can offer a chance for accountability and fun.

Track your steps

If you want to successfully walk every single street, you’ll need to stay organized. Some walkers bring a paper map with them to cross off the streets as they go. For a more high-tech experience, Berry used a watch app to track her journeys. Upon returning home each day, she’d then check off each street on a paper map.

Use public transit as needed

To make the best use of your time, take the subway or bus to further flung destinations, then walk from there. For example, if you live in Washington Heights, don’t spend half of your day simply getting to FiDi and then walking around that area. Take public transit to get close to the area.

Get the gear

New York City's weather can throw multiple seasons at us in just one day. Berry recommends dressing in layers, plus carrying a backpack with an extra jacket, rain gear, and gloves. She carried a water bottle along with her, too, to stay hydrated. (Time Out tip: Use the Got2Go bathroom map to find pit stops along the way.)

Focus on footwear

If you’re doing an extremely long walk—like the intense coastline walk around Manhattan which takes about 11 hours—you’ll want to switch out your shoes at different points along the 30-plus mile course.

Listen to the sounds of the city

Berry rarely listened to music or podcasts on her journey. Instead, she recommends listening to the sounds of the city.

"I was there to listen to the city and hear my surroundings and really engage with New York," she says.

Keep your eyes peeled for surprises

Walking offers a chance to pay attention to your surroundings, Berry says. Once, she stumbled upon a house that looked more at home in New Orleans than in New York City. She’s seen buildings constructed into cliffs. She savored the smells of people frying turkeys outside on Thanksgiving.

"It was just the different facets and all the faces that New York has," she says. "I love just getting out and seeing how people use the city as their home."

Keep an open mind

Walking offers a chance to deeply explore a city, far more than you can on a train or in a taxi.

"It allows you to really understand where you are and where you're living and to see things from a different perspective," Berry says.