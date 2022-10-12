New York
Timeout

Encanto experience
Photograph: Courtesy of CAMP

This newly-launched immersive 'Encanto' experience feels just like the Disney movie

Spend time in the casita!

Anna Rahmanan
Written by
Anna Rahmanan
Less than a year ago, Disney's then-new release Encanto permeated every aspect of our lives: the hit soundtrack incessantly played on the radio ("we don't talk about Bruno-no-no-no"), costume parties were replete with wannabe Mirabels, Luisas and Antonios while think pieces all over the Internet dissected the popularity of the film.

Encanto experience
Photograph: Courtesy of CAMP
Encanto experience
Photograph: Courtesy of CAMP

Unsurprisingly, given our devotion to all things "experience" these days, the production is now the focus of a new immersive happening inside the CAMP store at 110 Fifth Avenue by 16th Street near Union Square.

Disney Encanto x CAMP takes over 6,000 square feet of space from now through the holidays. The experience will then move to another CAMP location in February of 2023.

Created in collaboration with Disney, the destination takes about an hour to explore in its entirety and it includes an on-point recreation of la familia Madrigal's casita, Antonio's rainforest, Isabela's flower-filled room plus the never-before-seen living quarters of Luisa and Pepa. 

Encanto experience
Photograph: Courtesy of CAMP
Encanto experience
Photograph: Courtesy of CAMP

You'll also get to shop through the beautiful town square ("la placita") for books, jewelry and clothes, after which you'll want to memorialize your outing with a family photo that you will get to keep and, perhaps, hang on your fridge at home?

If you can't make it to Union Square but would love to give your kids a piece of the experience for keeps, consider shopping the Disney Encanto x CAMP exclusive capsule collection here.

Snag tickets to the immersive experience right here.

