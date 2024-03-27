This newsstand in SoHo is giving away free comic books to celebrate Batman's birthday

Batman first appeared to the public in 1939, a character in the six-page story titled "The Case of the Chemical Syndicate" in Detective Comics. The comic book star has come a long way since, so celebrating its 85th anniversary is the very least we can do to honor his incredible arc—especially here in New York, a city that has served as an inspiration for the fictional town of Gotham, home of the superhero.

To honor the anniversary, Warner Bros. Discovery and DC are hosting a number of comic book giveaways all over town this weekend, on March 30, all centered around a pop-up at SoHo News International, the beloved corner magazine store at 186 Prince Street near Sullivan Street.

The destination will transform into a more "classic" looking newsstand and the staff will give away limited copies of a Batman 85th anniversary special edition of Detective Comics #27, which features a modern retelling of "The Case of the Chemical Syndicate." Keep in mind that each visitor will only be allowed to grab one on a first-come, first-serve basis between 11am and 6pm.

If you can't get down to SoHo, consider venturing to one of these other locations in New York. They will also be giving out free copies of the special edition while supplies last:

Action City Comics: 570 Manhattan Avenue in Brooklyn

Alex's MVP Cards & Comics: 1590 York Avenue in Manhattan

Bulletproof Comics and Games: 2178 Nostrand Avenue in Brooklyn

Forbidden Planet NYC: 832 Broadway in Manhattan

St. Mark's Comics: 51 35th Street in Brooklyn

Midtown Comics Times Square: 200 West 40th Street in Manhattan

Midtown Comics Grand Central: 459 Lexington Avenue in Manhattan

Midtown Comics Downtown: 64 Fulton Street in Manhattan

But there's more: annual Batman Day is always celebrated on the third Saturday of September. This year, the festivities fall on September 21, so expect plenty of more activations to be announced before the fall.