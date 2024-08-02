This NY suburb was just voted one of the best places to live for families in the U.S.

We love ourselves a ranking, especially when it confirms New York's supremacy in... just about anything?

According to a new survey by Fortune, Long Island's North Hempstead is the 15th best place to live in the U.S. for families, a title we will gladly claim as New York's own.

The report analyzed over 2,000 cities and towns with approximately 20,000 residents of more throughout 50 states, looking at data that pertains to a number of different categories, including livability, education, resources for aging adults, financial health and general wellness.

"The Long Island township of North Hempstead is a peaceful escape from the Big Apple with tree-filled enclaves and tranquil harbors dotted with sailboats," reads the study, also mentioning that the city boasts 25 museums and historical sites in addition to the Black Botanic Garden and the historic mansion-turned-museum Old Westbury Gardens.

North Hempstead's proximity to New York City—it takes less than an hour to get into Manhattan when using the LIRR—is also a big plus.

"The township has the highest Sharecare community well-being ranking on the list," continues the writeup. "It’s also home to some of the best school districts in New York and has the highest number of recommended hospitals in the area on the list."

Clearly, it's time to consider a move.

The best places to live for families in the U.S.:

1. Silver Spring, Maryland

2. Upper Merion, Pennsylvania

3. Chantilly, Virginia

4. Ann Arbor, Michigan

5. Mason, Ohio

6. Franklin, Tennessee

7. Lafayette, Colorado

8. Overland Park, Kansas

9. Morristown, New Jersey

10. Portsmouth, New Hampshire

11. Somerville, Massachusetts

12. Woodbury, Minnesota

13. Frisco, Texas

14. San Jose, California

15. North Hempstead, New York

16. Bethany, Oregon

17. South Portland, Maine

18. Middletown, Wisconsin

19. Westfield, Indiana

20. West Chicago, Illinois