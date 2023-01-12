New York
Timeout

NYC plane
Photograph: Shutterstock

This NYC airport has officially been voted one of the worst in all of the U.S.

It’s probably the one you’re thinking of.

Anna Rahmanan
Written by
Anna Rahmanan
Using data from the Bureau of Transportation Statistics, experts at Family Destinations Guide have come up with a ranking of the very worst airports for travel in the United States in 2022 and New York's John F. Kennedy Airport unsurprisingly made the list.

Another area hub, Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey, also makes an appearance—actually landing at the number two spot.

The study mainly looked at statistics connected to flight delays and cancellations, which, let's be honest, are usually the primary source of anxiety when it comes to traveling.

Here is the 2022 ranking of worst airports for traveling:

1. Orlando International Airport in Orlando, Florida: 28.24% of flights delayed in 2022
2. Newark Liberty International Airport in Newark, New Jersey: 26.51% of flights delayed in 2022
3. Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Fort Lauderdale, Florida: 26.1% of flights delayed in 2022
4. Tampa International Airport in Tampa, Florida: 25.48% of flights delayed in 2022
5. Miami International Airport  in Miami, Florida: 24.4% of flights delayed in 2022
6. Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas, Nevada: 24.34% of flights delayed in 2022
7. Chicago Midway International Airport in Chicago, Illinois: 24.11% of flights delayed in 2022
8. John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, New York: 24.08% of flights delayed in 2022
9. Boston Logan International Airport in Boston, Massachusetts: 23.33% of flights delayed in 2022
10. Baltimore/Washington International Airport in Baltimore, Maryland: 22.41% of flights delayed in 2022

Clearly, Floridians have it worst—with a total of four state airports making it to the top 10.

The outlet also looked at the airports with the fewest delays around the country by some considered to be the best hubs out there.

The best airports for traveling in 2022:

1. Salt Lake City International Airport in Salt Lake City, Utah: 14.18% of flights delayed in 2022
2. Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport in Atlanta, Georgia: 16.19% of flights delayed in 2022
3. Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in Seattle, Washington: 16.49% of flights delayed in 2022
4. Tampa International Airport in Tampa, Florida: 25.48% of flights delayed in 2022
5. Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport in Minneapolis, Minnesota: 16.51% of flights delayed in 2022
6. Detroit Metropolitan Airport in Detroit, Michigan: 16.63% of flights delayed in 2022
7. San Francisco International Airport in San Francisco, California: 16.64% of flights delayed in 2022
8. George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston, Texas: 16.67% of flights delayed in 2022
9. Charlotte-Douglas International Airport in Charlotte, North Carolina: 17.93% of flights delayed in 2022
10. Chicago O'Hare International Airport in Chicago, Illinois: 18.13% of flights delayed in 2022

      © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved.

