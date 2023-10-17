This NYC bar serves a beautiful Georgia O'Keeffe-inspired cocktail

Just a few months after the "Georgia O’Keeffe: To See Takes Time" exhibit wrapped up at the MoMA, Bar Calico at 23 Lexington Avenue by 24th Street, inside the Freehand Hotel in Gramercy, has added a new cocktail inspired by the iconic artist to its menu.

Dubbed Prickly Pair, the drink pays homage to the late O'Keeffe in more ways than one. As explained in an official press release, visually, the sip reminds of the floral motives that characterize many of the painter's works.

The name is also a reference to her marriage to Alfred Stieglitz, responsible for her very first show in New York.

"The relationship was complicated, due in part to O'Keeffe's career eclipsing Stieglitz's," reads the press release, "enter the 'Prickly Pair.'"

Prepared using a vodka base, the cocktail features a sweet prickly pear puree, which is actually a watermelon-like fruit that grows in the arid climate of the Southwestern desert, near New Mexico, which is where O'Keeffe owned a house that she used as a private escape. See what they did there?

Bonus points: Bar Calico will donate $1 of every Prickly Pair ordered to the Breast Cancer Alliance throughout the month of October.

Head to the drinking den to enjoy a freshly made version of the cocktail right now or, perhaps, concoct your own at home. Here is the full recipe:

Ingredients:

1.5 oz St. George Basil Eau de Vie

.75 oz Absolut Elyx Vodka

1 oz prickly pear juice

.75 oz lime

.75 oz Orgeat

Egg white

Lime zest



Method:

Combine all ingredients in a shaker without ice first and shake to emulsify the drink. Next, add ice to the shaker and shake to dilute. Strain into a nick and nora or coupe. Garnish by grating lime zest over the cocktail.