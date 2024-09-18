This NYC museum is the most popular business of all time on Yelp

Did you know that, next month, Yelp will officially turn 20? To celebrate the anniversary, the review site released a list of the 20 most popular businesses on the platform ever—and the number one spot is occupied by a New York destination.

Surprisingly, given the platform's major focus on restaurants and bars, the ranking was topped by our very own Metropolitan Museum of Art. A beautiful, historically significant and culturally resonant destination that certainly defines the city's character, the Met boasts a total of 3,551 reviews on the platform.

"The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York is a favorite among Yelp users for its stunning exhibits and breathtaking architecture," reads the Yelp ranking. "Reviewers rave about the beautifully curated galleries and often highlight the friendly and knowledgeable staff." We, of course, couldn't agree more or be more proud.

Another New York destination made the list: the Central Park Conservancy at number four. The survey calls out its "lush landscapes, iconic landmarks and serene atmosphere" when discussing its most positively reviewed characteristics.

Before we dive into the top 20 list, here's a fun fact: Yelp debuted in October 2004 with a review of Kabuki Springs & Spa in San Francisco, courtesy of user Jon B.

The 20 most popular businesses on Yelp:

1. The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York

2. Balboa Park in San Diego, California

3. The Getty Center in Los Angeles, California

4. Central Park Conservancy in New York

5. The Huntington in San Marino, California

6. Chihuly Garden and Glass in Seattle, Washington

7. Gangnam Asian BBQ Dining in Las Vegas, Nevada

8. Howlin' Ray's in Los Angeles, California

9. Kualoa Ranch in Kaneohe, Hawaii

10. Marugame Udon in Honolulu, Hawaii

11. Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

12. Pike Place Market in Seattle, Washington

13. Smoke & Fire Social Eatery in La Habra, California

14. Shang Artisan Noodle - Flamingo Road in Las Vegas, Nevada

15. Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles, California

16. Craft by Smoke & Fire in Anaheim, California

17. The Vox Kitchen by Kei Concepts in Fountain Valley, California

18. Porto's Bakery & Cafe in Burbank, California

19. Nova Kitchen & Bar in Garden Grove, California

20. Morrison Atwater Village in Los Angeles, California