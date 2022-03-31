This NYC spot is the most filmed location in America

What do the movies Enchanted, Three Men and a Baby, 13 Going on 30 and Breakfast At Tiffany's have in common? They were all filmed in Central Park!

According to a report by Giggster, a website that helps book filming locations and event venues, Central Park is the most filmed location in America. It has had at least 352 movies filmed across its acreage, with an average box office gross (from the top three movies) of $117,310,000. It's the seventh most lucrative filmed location in the U.S.

Central Park has featured in films as far back as 1908 when Romeo & Juliet was filmed. Other popular movies filmed here include Hair, Ghostbusters, The Fisher King, Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, Die Hard with a Vengeance, Balto, James and the Giant Peach, Stuart Little, Maid in Manhattan, Elf, Enchanted, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, John Wick: Chapter 2, Three Men and a Baby, 13 Going on 30 and Breakfast At Tiffany's.

Graphic: courtesy of Giggster

The report doesn't even include the number of TV shows filmed here! IMDB says 753 titles have been filmed in Central Park, including HBO Max's new The Gilded Age. This show filmed at Bethesda Terrace. (You can find more Gilded Age inspiration in NYC here.)

Curious what other places in NYC are heavily filmed? Last week, American Home Shield released its own report naming Park Avenue as the top most-filmed street in New York, followed by Broadway, Fifth Avenue, Wall Street and Central Park West.

Graphic: courtesy of Giggster

In total, New York State has 381 films to its name, Giggster says. The top filmed places across the state include key landmarks in New York City such as Central Park and The New York Public Library. It also includes locations made famous by movies too, such as Katz’s Delicatessen, which became a landmark after it was featured in the classic rom-com When Harry Met Sally.

Giggster recorded the number of feature films that used the most popular filming locations according to IMDB’s Advanced Title Search. These locations were then split by country, continent and US state. Average box office figures for locations were calculated by taking an average gross income of the top three most popular that used the location from IMDB.

You can look at the entire report, which gets into the top countries and continents as well.