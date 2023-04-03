The Füde Dinner Experience relies on nudity to get in touch with your purest self.

Back in the thick of the pandemic, artist and model Charlie Ann Max created an Instagram account dubbed Füde, where she would share her vegan recipes alongside photos of the dishes next to her own naked body.

Every time one of her followers would reproduce the dish at home and re-post the recipe, Max would make a donation to No Kid Hungry and Appetite for Change.

Photograph: Charlie Ann Max

Despite being repeatedly flagged and censored by Instagram, Max’s endeavor gained a pretty hefty following on the social media platform, prompting her to eventually turn the project into a real-life event series named The Füde Experience, where guests enjoy a vegan dinner party among strangers while naked.

Let's start with the name: not a real term but a play on the English word "food," füde also calls out to Max's German-Jewish heritage—hence the accent."The freedom of nudity expands far beyond the simple act of being in the nude," says Max, who makes it a point to explain that her goal is to help everyone connect the "purest" version of themselves. "I have found that it is an act of surrender."

Those interested in participating in any of the dinners can check the upcoming schedule right here and apply for a spot here.

According to the New York Times, the events are not exclusive to women but would-be male guests "need previous participants to vouch for them." In the application, you'll also be prompted to include any dietary restrictions and disclose whether you've been involved "in any incidents that could be considered inappropriate or disrespectful during a nude or semi-nude event."

At the end of the day, though, Max, who graduated from the Institute of Culinary Education, takes each applicant's word for it all.

Photograph: Kira Issar

All of the events, currently held both across New York and Los Angeles, are co-curated by folks that work within adjacent industries.

"These practitioners bring diverse practices into the space, including but not limited to meditations, sound bath healings, breath work, movement, vocal toning or chants, life drawing and writing prompts," explains Max. "These help establish connection and encourage all to let go while tuning in. Then comes the meal. I prepare and serve a three course, plant based dinner that nourishes ourselves. We then begin a themed discussion (i.e. renaissance and rebirth, untethering and general vulnerability) where everyone has space to share and be heard."

Given our frenetic lifestyles and constant complaints about our inability to completely let go, we can't think of a more liberating New York-like dinner experience. Add to it the fact that you'll be making friends with strangers and you've got yourself a pretty awesome and unique evening ahead of you.