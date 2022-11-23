This opera is performed by formerly homeless New Yorkers inside the city's largest soup kitchen

New York is replete with wonderful theater productions all year round but, every so often, a seasonal show comes up that truly captures the essence of the city’s cultural life.

Celebrating its 10th anniversary season, On Site Opera will put on a production of Gian Carlo Menotti’s one-act opera Amahl and the Night Visitors at Holy Apostles Soup Kitchen, one of the largest soup kitchens in New York. What better way to celebrate the holidays, right?

Photograph: BA Van Vise

Photograph: BA Van Vise

The show stands out for many reasons. First of all, in line with the company's ethos, the production will be site-specific, telling the story of Amahl and his mother seeking refuge in the soup kitchen while, according to an official press release, "visited by three homeless men seeking shelter while on their journey to bring gifts to the newborn Christ child."

The cast will feature both renowned opera soloists and musicians and a Shepherds Chorus that is made up of New Yorkers who were once homeless themselves—an incredibly beautiful idea if you ask us.

Photograph: Pavel Antonov

But there’s more: the production partners with Breaking Ground, a local provider of permanent supportive housing for the homeless, and, in the hopes of allowing audience members to pay it forward as well, all guests are encouraged to bring a small donation of non-perishable food items when attending the show. We can’t think of a better way to celebrate the holidays while doing something good.

Tickets for all shows are available for purchase right here. It’ll be on from December 8 through the 10th at 296 9th Avenue by 28th Street in Chelsea.