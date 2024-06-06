New York
People line up at an ice cream window.
Photograph: By karlssonwilker.com | Ice cream window at Karlssonwilker's studio

This pop-up will serve ice cream scoops inspired by Governors Island this month

Flavors were inspired by lavender fields, trees, and even sheep!

Rossilynne Skena Culgan
Written by
Rossilynne Skena Culgan
What does summer in New York City taste like?

Artist Elisabeth Smolarz will put the flavors of Governors Island into ice cream, set to debut on the island later this month. The ice cream-centered event is called Party as Participation, and it’ll be hosted on Saturday, June 22, from 1 to 3pm. The party is free and open to all.

RECOMMENDED: Gitano Island is back with tropical vibes and truffle sopes

Back in 2012, Smolarz had an artist residency on Governors Island. For the ice cream pop-up, she'll draw on the flavors, friendships, and artist communities she developed during that time. She'll also celebrate the distinctive features of the island itself, such as the weeping willow tree, the lavender fields, and the beloved Governors Island sheep: Flour, Sam, Evening, Chad, and Philip Aries. The tasting event will offer a culinary journey blending elements of childhood nostalgia, art, and nature.

Expect four ice cream flavors at the event. Heads up for anybody with allergies, that the ice cream will contain dairy products.

Smolarz was born in Poland and emigrated to Germany as a teen before moving to America. Her photos, videos, and social interactions aim to explore how consciousness, perception, identity, and value are formed by one's cultural milieu.

The event, hosted at the Lower Manhattan Cultural Council's The Arts Center at Governors Island, marks the conclusion of the 2024 River To River Festival. Think of it as a party and sendoff, as well as a personal and a collective look back.

The event will celebrate the Lower Manhattan Cultural Council's 50th anniversary, marking five decades of championing independent artists and fostering vibrant cultural communities. While LMCC is based in Manhattan, it has expanded its reach to represent beyond Lower Manhattan—including Governors Island—over its five decades. 

Though the organization's Party by Participation is free to attend, be sure to RSVP online in advance

