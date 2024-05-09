This popular affordable grocery store just opened a location in Two Bridges

Lower Manhattan residents, rejoice: affordable supermarket Brooklyn Fare Kitchen & Market just opened at 227 Cherry Street by Pike Street in Two Bridges, right where Pathmark used to be over a decade ago.

You'll find the massive, 25,500-square-foot, all-glass storefront at the base of luxury condo One Manhattan Square. Inside, the chain's largest market ever is filled with both fresh produce and prepared foods, all at pretty decent prices.

“We are beyond thrilled to be opening on the Lower East Side. Not only is it our first store on the East Side of Manhattan, it's also our largest store to date,” said Moe Issa, Owner and Founder of Brooklyn Fare, in an official statement. “What is even better is that we are providing a much-needed service to the residents of the Lower East Side, and that's just awesome: to be able to bring great food and grocery items at affordable prices to the neighborhoods in which we serve. That's what Brooklyn Fare is all about, and that's why we do what we do.”

Photograph: Courtesy of One Manhattan Square

In addition to "traditional" grocery store products, you'll also get to grab a cup of coffee from the on-site cafe, plus freshly made bread, sushi from a specialty counter and tons of frozen food. It's basically the only market you'll want to shop at when in the area.

But we don't really need to sell you on the awesomeness that is Brooklyn Fare. Since first opening in NYC back in 2009, the market has garnered a pretty solid fanbase that has allowed the chain to set up a number of locations in the West Village, Hudson Yards, Lincoln Square and Downtown Brooklyn.

If you don't buy your groceries at the various shops, you have at the very least heard about the Michelin-starred restaurant that opened inside the Brooklyn location of the supermarket back in 2009 but now operates from the Hudson Yards address of the company at West 37th Street: Chef's Table.

The debut of Brooklyn Fare in Two Bridges has been a long time coming: the Pathmark that was operating on site closed back in 2012 after thirty years of business so plenty of neighborhood folks have been complaining about the lack of proper shopping destinations in the area since then.

It's taken a lot of time, but we're happy to see locals' wishes come true.