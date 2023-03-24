This popular Los Angeles dessert shop just opened its first NYC location

Clearly developed with an Instagram following in mind, The Dolly Llama is a dessert shop based out of Los Angeles that has just debuted its first-ever location in New York at 137 1st Avenue #2 by St. Marks Place in the East Village.

Among the popular, visually-striking treats to stand out on the waffle-heavy menu are a number of Belgian waffles topped with ice cream, fruits and other sweets and four different types of Hong Kong-style bubble waffles that are served in a cone and stuffed with the sorts of delicious ingredients that look incredible on camera—from ice cream to Kinder chocolate bars, peanut butter sauce, animal cookies, brownies and much more.

The destination is, clearly, the epitome of culinary indulgence.

Open until 11pm on weekdays and midnight on weekends, The Dolly Llama also hopes to cash in on the neighborhood it calls home, where a ton of New York University students crave a sweet dessert while on study breaks and procrastination attempts.

"The East Village neighborhood is an eclectic mix of incredible restaurants and an abundance of nightlife, basically offering something for everyone," John Harper, the franchisee of the venue, said in an official statement. "The location is central to NYU, The New School, several other educational institutions, and New York tech offices, making it ideal for a concept like The Dolly Llama."

As for the pretty eclectic name behind the business operation, according to the shop's official website, it's an ode to the animal of that name that lives at co-owner Samuel Baroux's "favorite llama farm in the South of France."

"When looking to put their concept into fruition, Samuel and Eric [Shomof, co-owner], agreed that Dolly would be the perfect representation for their ice cream and waffle brand, bringing all that fun llama spirit into creative dessert concoctions, happy customers and great, fun vibes," reads the website.

For what it's worth, a mere scroll through the shop's Instagram feed brings that exact feeling to mind.