Crema Gourmet Espresso Bar
Photograph: Courtesy of Crema Gourmet Espresso Bar

This popular Miami breakfast spot just opened its first New York City location

Crema Gourmet Espresso Bar just debuted in midtown Manhattan.

Anna Rahmanan
Written by
Anna Rahmanan
In New York City‘s crowded café scene, a Miami favorite hopes to make a splash: Crema Gourmet Espresso Bar just debuted its first location on this side of the country at 3 East 40th Street, right off Fifth Avenue.

New Yorkers can expect the kind of fare that Floridians are accustomed to tasting across the 11 existing Crema locations in South Florida: think unique breakfast items, a vast variety of fresh juices and Illy coffee.

Menu standouts include the croissant breakfast sandwich made with scrambled eggs, ham and Swiss cheese; the classic avocado toast and an affogato made with two shots of espresso over vanilla ice cream, whipped cream and caramel. 

Drink-wise, you’re likely going to one to try the most popular smoothie on offer: the Greek stallion, prepared with kale, spinach, dates, chia seeds, almond milk, banana, cashew, cinnamon and honey.

Perhaps, you're more of a juice person, in which case you should consider both the V8 (carrot, red apple, orange juice) and detox power (celery, kale, green apple, spinach).

If the popularity of the destination in Florida, which is also open for lunch, is not enough of a reason to visit, perhaps these photos will do the trick:

Crema Gourmet Espresso Bar
Photograph: Courtesy of Crema Gourmet Espresso Bar
Crema Gourmet Espresso Bar
Photograph: Courtesy of Crema Gourmet Espresso Bar
Crema Gourmet Espresso Bar
Photograph: Courtesy of Crema Gourmet Espresso Bar
Crema Gourmet Espresso Bar
Photograph: Courtesy of Crema Gourmet Espresso Bar
Crema Gourmet Espresso Bar
Photograph: Courtesy of Crema Gourmet Espresso Bar
Crema Gourmet Espresso Bar
Photograph: Courtesy of Crema Gourmet Espresso Bar
Crema Gourmet Espresso Bar
Photograph: Courtesy of Crema Gourmet Espresso Bar

