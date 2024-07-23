This popular Miami cafe is opening its first NYC location

Given New Yorkers' recent propensity for all things wellness, we're sure this piece of news will delight: Pura Vida, the popular all-day health food-focused cafe in Miami, has officially expanded into the New York, opening its first domestic venture beyond Florida at 1151 Broadway by 26th Street in NoMad.

Photograph: Courtesy of Pura Vida Miami

First founded by husband-and-wife team Omer and Jennifer Horev back in 2012, Pura Vida serves a pretty large menu that includes all day breakfast options (avocado smash toast, breakfast wrap, croissant sandwich, veggie omelette), bowls (the spicy tuna and vida veggie strike our fancy), salads (from a Thai almond salad to a classic Greek salad), soups and snacks like the harissa hummus and baked empanadas.

The healthy plate menu item is what particularly draws our attention, though. Customers can choose between roasted potatoes, cilantro Jasmine rice, sweet potatoes and organic quinoa as their base, followed by a protein option (chicken, veggie bites, tuna or salmon), all served on a house salad made with mixed greens, green onions, fennel, radish, pecan, Parmesan and herb vinaigrette.

Photograph: Courtesy of Pura Vida Miami

The superfood smoothies and organic acai bowls also embody the company's devotion to healthy eating. From a green goddess smoothie (kiwi, lemon, cucumber, green apple, mint, honey and matcha) to a chocolate PB version (banana, peanut butter, almond mylk, honey, chocolate grass-fed whey protein) and what's being marketed as a post workout go-to (blueberry, banana, spinach, almond butter, almond mylk and vegan vanilla protein), we're sure that the shakes will quickly become New Yorkers' new must-try gastronomic concoctions.

Photograph: Courtesy of Pura Vida Miami

Dishes exclusive to New York include the smoked sammy sandwich and the charred fruit toast—both clearly worth a taste.

"Entering New York City symbolized a bold step forward in our mission to redefine the landscape of wellness," Jennfier said in an official statement. "This expansion is a strategic move that introduced the Pura Vida lifestyle to a broader audienece. As we journey into the NoMad neighborhood, we're not just opening a cage; we're fostering spaces where wellness and community intersect, and every dish serves as a catalyst for a healthier, happier lifestyle."

Photograph: Courtesy of Pura Vida Miami

The couple's conviction in their cause and the potential interest that their company might generate in New York is so strong that plans to open a second location, this one in Brooklyn, are already under way. According to an official press release, the new address will debut by this upcoming fall, with over ten additional outposts scheduled to open by 2026.

Good luck, Pura Vida, and welcome to town!