This popular NYC bookstore is opening a new location on the Upper West Side

[title]
Beloved Manhattan bookstore Shakespeare & Co. is opening a new location on the Upper West Side, the second one in the area, this March.
According to I Love the Upper West Side, unlike the two other Shakespeare & Co. stores in town, this one will not boast a cafe or the popular self-publishing Espresso Book Machine that gives folks the chance to quite literally publish their own work in minutes.
The chain enjoys a pretty loving fanbase across the city, which comes as no surprise given its You've Got Mail-reminiscent history.
The Manhattan shop opened on the Upper West Side back in 1983 but was forced to shutter years later following the advent of Amazon and a nearby Barnes & Noble.
The shop eventually made a comeback, partly thanks to the cafes it opened in-store, and seems to currently have sights on expansion plans, starting with the new UWS address.
The bookstore announced the development on Instagram, a post that was rapidly met with a chorus of praises by bibliophiles.
“That’s great!” an Instagram user wrote. “That stretch of Broadway has needed a bookstore for a while!”
“I can’t tell you how excited I am,” noted another resident—a comment that we wholeheartedly agree with.