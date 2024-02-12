New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Shakespeare and Co.
Photograph: Courtesy Instagram/eatingb00ks

This popular NYC bookstore is opening a new location on the Upper West Side

Shakespeare & Co. is opening its third Manhattan location.

Anna Rahmanan
Written by
Anna Rahmanan
Advertising

Beloved Manhattan bookstore Shakespeare & Co. is opening a new location on the Upper West Side, the second one in the area, this March.

Located at 2736 Broadway near 105th Street, where Steps Clothing Company used to be, the new destination joins a roster of two other NYC spots—one at 2020 Broadway between 69th and 70th Streets and another at 939 Lexington Avenue between 68th and 6th Streets. The uptown Manhattan crowd is clearly the shop’s target audience.

According to I Love the Upper West Side, unlike the two other Shakespeare & Co. stores in town, this one will not boast a cafe or the popular self-publishing Espresso Book Machine that gives folks the chance to quite literally publish their own work in minutes. 

The chain enjoys a pretty loving fanbase across the city, which comes as no surprise given its You've Got Mail-reminiscent history.

The Manhattan shop opened on the Upper West Side back in 1983 but was forced to shutter years later following the advent of Amazon and a nearby Barnes & Noble.

The shop eventually made a comeback, partly thanks to the cafes it opened in-store, and seems to currently have sights on expansion plans, starting with the new UWS address.

The bookstore announced the development on Instagram, a post that was rapidly met with a chorus of praises by bibliophiles. 

“That’s great!” an Instagram user wrote. “That stretch of Broadway has needed a bookstore for a while!”

“I can’t tell you how excited I am,” noted another resident—a comment that we wholeheartedly agree with.

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    You may also like
    You may also like
    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.