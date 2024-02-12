This popular NYC bookstore is opening a new location on the Upper West Side

Shakespeare & Co. is opening its third Manhattan location.

Beloved Manhattan bookstore Shakespeare & Co. is opening a new location on the Upper West Side, the second one in the area, this March.

Located at 2736 Broadway near 105th Street, where Steps Clothing Company used to be, the new destination joins a roster of two other NYC spots—one at 2020 Broadway between 69th and 70th Streets and another at 939 Lexington Avenue between 68th and 6th Streets. The uptown Manhattan crowd is clearly the shop’s target audience. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shakespeare & Co. (@shakeandco.booksellers)

According to I Love the Upper West Side, unlike the two other Shakespeare & Co. stores in town, this one will not boast a cafe or the popular self-publishing Espresso Book Machine that gives folks the chance to quite literally publish their own work in minutes.

The chain enjoys a pretty loving fanbase across the city, which comes as no surprise given its You've Got Mail-reminiscent history.

The Manhattan shop opened on the Upper West Side back in 1983 but was forced to shutter years later following the advent of Amazon and a nearby Barnes & Noble.

The shop eventually made a comeback, partly thanks to the cafes it opened in-store, and seems to currently have sights on expansion plans, starting with the new UWS address.

The bookstore announced the development on Instagram, a post that was rapidly met with a chorus of praises by bibliophiles.

“That’s great!” an Instagram user wrote. “That stretch of Broadway has needed a bookstore for a while!”

“I can’t tell you how excited I am,” noted another resident—a comment that we wholeheartedly agree with.