This popular TikTok cookie joint is opening a shop in NYC

There are a few reasons why Crumbl Cookies has earned extraordinary levels of viral fame across TikTok, Instagram and the like.

First of all, the cookies sold by the Utah-founded company look like perfect social media fodder: colorful, perfectly round except for the creative toppings that define them (a lemon wedge, house-made jam, edible Minion figurines) and oozing deliciousness when snapped in half on screen, the treats are the dessert equivalent of “millennial pink” (which is actually the exact backdrop to virtually every photo on the company’s Instagram account).

The actual “genetic” makeup of the sweets has also aided in their impressive popularity: more of a cross between a cookie and a cake than a straight-up version of the former, the offerings are giant in size and embracing of a variety of eclectic different flavors each week.

Four to five different specialty flavors are added to the roster each week, sharing space with the famous milk chocolate chip cookie, which is a perennial staple on the menu. Some of the latest additions include a cake batter blondie, a raspberry lemonade cookie, a peanut butter munch with Muddy Buddies one, a banana cream pie option and a milk glaze with Fruity Pebbles treat.

Although Crumbl Cookies already operates over 500 locations across 40 different states, the company has announced the launch of its very first brick-and-mortar space in New York City. Set to open on October 20 at 1195 Third Avenue by 70th Street on the Upper East Side, the store will be shelling out both classic and new takes on the form.

The company’s fanbase revels in posting video reviews of each new flavor on social media on a regular basis, so we expect New Yorkers to do just that when the new uptown shop opens for business later this month.