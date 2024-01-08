New York
Bathhouse
Photograph: Adrian Gaut for Bathhouse

Popular Williamsburg spa Bathhouse is opening its first-ever Manhattan location

The 35,000-square-foot outpost will open in what used to be an underground parking garage.

Anna Rahmanan
Written by
Anna Rahmanan
There's just something about a wellness treatment in the middle of a cold New York winter that tickles at the senses and, now, locals will have another destination of the sort to revel in: Bathhouse in the Flatiron District.

Set to open this Thursday, January 11, at 14 West 22nd Street by Fifth Avenue, the wellness destination constitutes the company’s expansion into Manhattan. The first Bathhouse opened in Williamsburg in 2019 and is still a popular go-to spot in the neighborhood.

Bathhouse
Photograph: Adrian Gaut for Bathhouse

The 35,000-square-foot Manhattan outpost will open in what used to be an underground parking garage. Expect a variety of experiences to be on offer on site, including six pools, three saunas (one of which is an 800-square-foot dry sauna and another is a Russian-style “banya”), a steam room and 19 treatment rooms. 

Bathhouse
Photograph: Adrian Gaut for Bathhouse

“This sleek and socially engaging paradise seamlessly integrates the rich heritage of bathhouses, dating back 5,000 years, with the sensibilities and hospitality standards of the 21st century,” reads a press release.

An all-day cafe on premises will also be serving breakfast, lunch, dinner and cocktails. Among the mentioned options is a green egg frittata with harissa and zhug, porchetta meatballs with fennel pollen and tomato confit and a cashew spinach dip that sounds like just the right snack to enjoy after a long spa day.

Bathhouse
Photograph: Adrian Gaut for Bathhouse

As for specific programs, expect more of what is offered in Brooklyn, including daily sauna rituals by an in0house "aufguss" staff—basically, in-house sauna gurus.

Given the fact that the center will be open daily from 9am to midnight, we suggest you look into some of the heftier packages, like the “hero’s journey,” which includes an 80-minute pro massage and a 50-minute scrub.

Bathhouse
Photograph: Adrian Gaut for Bathhouse

After all, what's better than spending all day getting pampered? 

