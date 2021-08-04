This restaurant will give you free pasta for getting vaccinated

Other than preventing the contraction of a highly contagious virus, the benefits to getting a COVID-19 vaccine in New York City are increasing. In addition to the $100 the city is giving anyone who gets the vaccine, several independent businesses are taking it upon themselves to encourage vaccination efforts.

Sola Hospitality is celebrating those who have been recently vaxxed at their two carb-forward concept: Sola Pasta Bar and Call Me Pasta! Starting on Monday, August 9th, guests with proof of vaccination can receive a complimentary dish of Cacio E Pepe, for dine-in at Sola Pasta Bar in SoHo or for takeout at Call Me Pasta! in FiDi or Midtown. New Yorkers can visit either or both restaurants to claim the reward within 48 hours of their final vaccine dose.

Sola's signature cacio e pepe is a creamy house-made tonnarelli adorned with fresh ground black pepper and rich Pecorino cheese fondue. It will be a nice taste for the vaccinated who will need to show proof of vaccine for indoor dining, come fall. Already, several restaurants are requiring proof of vaccine for indoor dining, though Sola is not yet one of them.



"Sola Hospitality strives to offer our guests and community the safest dining experience possible. With our complimentary Cacio E Pepe offer, we aim to reward New Yorkers who have recently been vaxxed. We believe that this is a time for us to unite and do our part for the city we love,” said Andrea Pedrazzoli, co-owner of Sola Hospitality. “As we continue to combat the further spread of Covid-19, we hope our small incentive can encourage others to get vaccinated, even if it's just a handful of people because each and every vaccinated New Yorker counts. Based on the most recent announcements of New York City vaccination requirements, Sola will support the latest guidelines and do everything possible to ensure the comfort and safety of our guests.”