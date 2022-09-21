This revamped exhibit space is re-opening in Chelsea next month

Formerly known as the International Print Center, the non-profit institution that was founded in 2000 has always prided itself in being the only one in the United States devoted exclusively to fine-art prints.

Fast-forward over two decades and a pretty exciting real estate move later and what is now called the Print Center is making a splash at its new address in Chelsea, 535 West 24th Street by 11th Avenue, where the exhibit space has taken over the ground level o fa historic six-story building that was completed back in 1903 for use as a horse stable.

The new venue, just a few blocks from the institution's original location, offers a total of 4,100 square feet, more than double what the previous space allotted for.

"Expansive windows will welcome visitors from. well-traveled street in the heart of New York's Chelsea art district into an entrance with seating, video and publications for browsing," reads an official press release. "The entrance area features an interior door and glass wall that serves as a vestibule, providing climate control and offering visitors and passersby a visual connection to the exhibitions."

Rendering: Courtesy of Print Center New York

"The Print Center has endeavored to define print in a wide and interdisciplinary context—not as an isolated art practice but one connected across mediums, and as a tool that can address and transmit the pressing issues, ideas, and conversations of our time,” said Judy Hecker, executive director of Print Center New York in an official statement about the news. We are excited to celebrate our new space and further define our role as a leader within the arts community."

To celebrate the grand re-opening on October 8, the new state-of-the-art facility will host an exhibit dubbed "Visual Record: The Materiality of Sound in Print." The works of over 15 artists connecting the materiality of print and sound will be on display, reflecting, according to the press release, "an increasing interest in how prints relate to and inform broader multimedia practices, highlighting artists whose work translates between sound and print using distinctly physical means."

The exhibit will run through January 21, 2023—but New Yorkers will still get to flood to the scene to dissect upcoming shows in this new beautiful, permanent space.