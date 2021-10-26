Among the mamy culinary treasures that Italy has gifted the world (Pizza! Risotto! Lasagna!), the bombolone largely goes unnoticed. A fried doughnut filled with, usually, custard, jelly or chocolate, the bombolone is a delicious snack and dessert that has yet to make a proper debut on this side of the Atlantic.

Photograph: Courtesy of Unregular Pizza

The folks behind pandemic-born Unregular Pizza—a project that kicked off as a bartering system and is now a full-fledged brick-and-mortar spot in downtown Manhattan—are hoping to change that.

Chef Salvatore Gagliardo has, in fact, put his unique spin on the classic bombolone (which, in some regions in Italy is also referred to as a bomba) and the results look oh-so-delicious.

Just as the name of the pizza shop where the treat will be served suggests, Gagliardo's version of the bombolone is anything anything but regular, swapping out the usual sweet fillings for savory ones.

Starting November 1, prospective diners will be able to order a hot burrabombolone peps or a chicken parm one at the Union Square pizza shop. The former is filled with tomato sauce, pepperoni, spicy hot honey, nduja sauce and molten burrata. The latter boasts fried chicken, tomato sauce and mozzarella inside. Talk about an explosion of flavors.

Gagliardo is no stranger to the ins and outs of sweet foods, having owned two pastry shops in the Sicilian town of Agrigento before moving to New York with his family about seven years ago. However, his latest endeavor is clearly a slightly different one given the change in the treat's flavor profile.

We'll leave it up to you to decide whether the bombolone will taste just as great as a sweet offering, but one thing is for sure: you're going to want to try it as soon as you're able to next month.