This scannable NYC billboard lets you bid on an invisible piece of art

It seems like the hot new trend, NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens), have officially taken over the New York City art world as well. Local visual artist FRIDGE just released his invisible NFT-based artwork in SoHo, at 281 Lafayette Street. The giant billboard features a QR code that walker-by can scan to view the piece on their phones and place a bid on via OpenSea and Rarible, two NFT market places.

The work is actually a critique of the NFT obsession that seems to have taken over the world recently, as illuminated by the piece's actual name, Nothing Fucking There, a double-entendre that also stands for NFT. To be clear: the actual piece of art is, well, a completely blank one.

"I’m fascinated by the amount of attention NFTs are receiving at the moment, especially artworks selling for top dollar amounts and how auction houses and galleries have quickly adapted to this hype," said the artist in an official statement about the billboard. "I want to take this moment to create my own happening and not only cement a transparent PNG file into the digital revolution but also offer my conceptual piece of art to one's collection. I want to bring awareness of NFTs to the public and contribute to the movement. The billboard is my way to inspire someone that if you stop doing nothing, you can achieve anything, even if you're selling nothing."

The 29-year-old FRIDGE is no stranger to creative, conceptual art of the time. You might, in fact, recall one of his most memorable efforts: a purple refrigerator that he tagged all over Brooklyn.

Nothing Fucking There will be on view until the end of April, so you've got a few weeks left to place your bid on this real-life (well, sort of) NFT.

