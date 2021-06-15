This "secret" avenue is home to one of NYC's most gorgeous outdoor dining set-ups

After more than a year spent drinking on enchanting side streets, sharing appetizers in verdant alcoves and digging into entrées surrounded by the twinkling lights of hidden back gardens, it can take a lot to really surprise New Yorkers when it comes to outdoor dining. A stunning midtown example that’s recently come to our attention, however, is enough, to do just that.

As any fun-fact-loving Gothamite or perpetually late midtown office worker already knows, “Sixth-and-a-half Avenue” is a semi-hidden pedestrian pathway that runs from West 51st to West 57th St between Sixth and Seventh Avenue. About a quarter-mile-long, the “avenue” consists of a six-block stretch of lobbies that are open to the public and privately-owned public thoroughfares. Now, an outdoor dining area has taken over one stretch of that miniaturized avenue that is enough to draw visitors even if they’re not tourist buffs and/or running late.

Photograph: Courtesy Melissa Hom

The midtown location of Boucherie, which also has locations in the West Village, Union Square and on Christopher St, now has a beautiful outdoor space for al fresco meals that can be found just off 53rd St. Guests can enjoy a French-inspired menu while dining in the canopied, under-the-radar side street while surrounded by greenery, hanging lights and dark wood. Menu items at the location like Steak Frites ($49), Beef Bourguignon ($44) and Coq Au Vin ($36) easily complete the illusion and should have you feeling like you’re dining on the streets of Paris in no time.

It's quite a feat considering the restaurant is a mere handful of blocks from Times Square’s newest Jimmy Buffet-inspired attraction, about as far from the Left Bank as you can get.