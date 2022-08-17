New York
New York

Photograph: Shutterstock

This secret bookstore in Greenpoint is hidden behind a bodega

It's called Burnt Books.

Anna Rahmanan
Written by
Anna Rahmanan
The only thing we love more than a bookstore is one that's hidden behind a very New York-like facade, making the space that much more magical. A new such destination has just opened in Greenpoint: Burnt Books is a vintage bookstore set up inside a bodega called Green Discount Corp at 1014 Manhattan Avenue by Green Street.

To find it, head to the address, look for the graffiti-like sign that reads "BURNT BOOKS" on the sidewalk by the bodega's entrance, walk to the back and get ready to purchase some vintage paperbacks.

Although finding Burnt Books on Google is nearly impossible (hence us giving you the exact address and directions!), the store's Instagram account makes the endeavor that much more accessible. 

The account is filled with pictures of the sorts of titles you'll find on premise, including Ed Noon's The Living Bomb, Frank Kane's Due or Die, Kate Wilhelm's Where Late the Sweet Birds Sang and Norbert Wiener's Cybernetics. Coffee table books, works of nonfiction and travel guides make appearances as well. 

As reported by Eater, the shop was set up by one Jason Mojica, the owner of nearby comic book destination Hey Kids! Comics. According to the outlet, Mojica initially sought to open a standalone used book shop but "couldn't afford two rents" so he instead partnered with the bodega's owner in an effort to "drum up more business" for the both of them. Mission accomplished, it seems.

Can you tell how excited we are about a new bookshop?

