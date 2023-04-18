This secret garden in Manhattan has a breathtaking annual tulip display

Every spring, an Upper West Side community garden bursts forth with 15,000 tulips in vibrant orange, yellow, red and pink hues. This year is no exception, and the tulips happen to be at their peak right now! (Consider this your sign to go see these gorgeous flowers ASAP.)

You can find the tucked-away garden at 123 West 89th Street between Amsterdam Avenue and Columbus Avenue. It's free to visit The West Side Community Garden's Tulip Festival, but you can make a donation to keep the volunteer-run garden beautiful year after year.

A variety of tulip varieties are on view, including parrots, darwins, triumphs and many others of all shapes and sizes. The garden also planted 2,000 spring flowers—like crocuses, hyacinths and daffodils—to complement the tulips.

"We know that the Tulip Festival is a family favorite every year," Judith Robinson, president of the board of directors of the West Side Community Garden, said in a press release. "And this year we’re even more excited because of the sheer scope and diversity of the tulips we planted. We’re expecting an extra special display for the community to enjoy."

The garden is open daily from dawn until dusk, and the spring flowers will bloom until early May. However, the sooner you can get there, the better, the park's gardeners say. Because of warm weather, the colors are peaking now and will likely fade earlier than usual. The Tulip Festival itself, where you can meet volunteers for horticultural tours and ask questions, runs April 22–24 from 10am–4pm.

Now in its 45th year, the festival has become a tradition for Upper West Siders and visitors alike. If you can't make it there this year, here are a few of our favorite photos from the fest.

Photos from The West Side Community Garden's Tulip Festival

