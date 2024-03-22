This ‘solar eclipse express’ will take you from NYC to Niagara Falls to experience the full phenomenon

We’re all super stoked about the solar eclipse coming up on April 8, which will be the only eclipse visible from the city for most of our lifetimes (the next one here will be in 2079). There’s just one small issue: NYC is not in the path of totality, meaning folks in the city are just getting about 90 percent of the astrological phenomenon.

Anyone itching to get the full experience should get a ticket on the Solar Eclipse Express, a vintage train that will take wannabe spectators from New York City to Niagara Falls to experience full totality.

If you’re the type of person who thinks a once-in-a-lifetime phenomenon deserves a once-in-a-lifetime experience—and also, if you’re down to splurge—then the private Pullman Car BERLIN and Blue Ridge Club will be offering a luxury train experience going from Moynihan Train Hall in Penn Station to Niagara Falls on a three-day eclipse journey. If you’re considering taking this train, though, you'd better act fast: There’s only room for 18 special guests, since the train has only six master suites (which includes a private toilet and shower) and three double bedrooms.

Photograph: Courtesy of Berlin Sleeping Car

The train will depart on the morning of Sunday, April 7 and arrive at Niagara Falls later that evening, where it will be uncoupled from the Amtrak train and be placed in a siding at 2700 Lockport Road. On Monday morning, guests will receive breakfast and have time to explore Niagara Falls on their own. The eclipse process lasts about 2 hours total and will start becoming visible from Niagara Falls at 2:04pm. The full eclipse will last just three minutes between 3:20pm and 3:23pm, so make sure you’re exactly where you want to be when that time rolls around.

The night of the eclipse, guests will sleep in the train, which will start its journey back to New York’s Penn Station at 6am the next morning. Breakfast will be served at 8am, and guests will be back in Manhattan by 3:45pm on Tuesday, April 9.

If you’re not able to make it Upstate for the eclipse, don’t worry: There will be plenty of things going on in the city, too. Whether you decide to go on an eclipse viewing cruise along the harbor, a community viewing event at the Brooklyn Museum, or a full-out celebration at the Intrepid Museum, you’re still guaranteed to have a good time. You can check out our full list of NYC eclipse recommendations here.

If you do really want to go for the full luxury eclipse express experience, tickets will cost you $3,390 per person. You can reserve yours here.