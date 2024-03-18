Want to see the eclipse away from the big buildings and tall trees? The best place to do that might just be on the water.

Classic Harbor Line is launching a 2.5-hour Solar Eclipse Viewing Cruise on Monday, April 8. Each passenger will receive protective eyewear for safely viewing the historic event.

While the eclipse is certainly the main sight to see, this cruise includes other great views as it heads down the Hudson River, passing Ellis Island, sailing out to the Statue of Liberty, then over to the Brooklyn and Manhattan Bridges.

A complimentary beverage is included with each ticket; snacks and cocktails are available for purchase. Plus, guests are welcome to bring their own picnic. The Eclipse Cocktail ($16) will be available from April 5-8 to get into the celestial spirit. This layered cocktail is made with Goslings dark rum mimicking the dark shadow of the moon over a combination of pineapple, triple sec and grenadine, representing the sun. It's topped with a dehydrated lemon slice, the darker center and outer yellow rind mimicking the moon covering the sun.

Cruise tickets range from $86-$96/adult.