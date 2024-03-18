New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Two women, wearing eclipse glasses, on a boat cruise.
Photograph: Courtesy of Classic Harbor Line

The best Solar Eclipse 2024 events in NYC

Museums and cultural organizations across the city are getting on the solar spectacle.

Rossilynne Skena Culgan
Written by
Rossilynne Skena Culgan
Advertising

One of the coolest events of the year is coming up on Monday, April 8, 2024—a total solar eclipse. Though New York City isn’t in the path of totality, we’ll still see 89% coverage, which still promises a freaky and fun spectacle. 

In New York City, we’ll be able to see the moon cover up to 90% of the sun at 3:20pm, while other parts of the state will see totality. It’s a really big deal: The next time a solar eclipse will grace the skies over the continental U.S. is 2044, but the next time you’ll see a total solar eclipse in the state will be 2079. That’s why museums and cultural institutions across the city and region are going all out to make sure you don’t miss it. Here’s what to bookmark for April 8.

RECOMMENDED: Everything you need to know about New York's once-in-a-lifetime 2024 solar eclipse

Best Solar Eclipse events in NYC

Solar eclipse viewing cruise
Photograph: Courtesy of Classic Harbor Line

1. Solar eclipse viewing cruise

  • Things to do

Want to see the eclipse away from the big buildings and tall trees? The best place to do that might just be on the water. 

Classic Harbor Line is launching a 2.5-hour Solar Eclipse Viewing Cruise on Monday, April 8. Each passenger will receive protective eyewear for safely viewing the historic event.

While the eclipse is certainly the main sight to see, this cruise includes other great views as it heads down the Hudson River, passing Ellis Island, sailing out to the Statue of Liberty, then over to the Brooklyn and Manhattan Bridges.

A complimentary beverage is included with each ticket; snacks and cocktails are available for purchase. Plus, guests are welcome to bring their own picnic. The Eclipse Cocktail ($16) will be available from April 5-8 to get into the celestial spirit. This layered cocktail is made with Goslings dark rum mimicking the dark shadow of the moon over a combination of pineapple, triple sec and grenadine, representing the sun. It's topped with a dehydrated lemon slice, the darker center and outer yellow rind mimicking the moon covering the sun.

Cruise tickets range from $86-$96/adult. 

Read more
Buy ticket
Solar Eclipse viewing at Green-Wood Cemetery
Photograph: By Steven Pisano / Courtesy of Green-Wood Cemetery | Secrets and spirits are on the docket this fall.

2. Solar Eclipse viewing at Green-Wood Cemetery

  • Things to do

Gather for the cosmic occurrence at Green-Wood Cemetery where you can watch the path of the eclipse while immersed in a gong sound bath. A slew of activities will be held in Green-Wood's meadow and at its historic chapel. 

Staff will provide special-edition glasses (first come, first serve) and telescopes with solar filters.

Also expect hands-on activities, artist-led activations, and self-guided explorations. Activities include an intimate soil soundscape installation, a community mural with the Red Hook Art Project, a listening session pop-up with Sacred Bones Records, and a gong sound bath by Samer Ghadry, alongside NASA’s livestream of the eclipse from the path of totality.

It's presented by Green-Wood along with Pioneer Works and the Amateur Astronomers Association.

Activities are free to attend; be sure to bring a blanket or something comfortable to sit on.

 

Read more
Advertising
Advertising
Solar Eclipse celebration at The Intrepid
Photograph: By View Apart / Shutterstock

5. Solar Eclipse celebration at The Intrepid

  • Things to do

Stand on the flight deck of the legendary aircraft carrier USS Intrepid to watch the eclipse on Monday, April 8. While onboard, learn more about this cosmic phenomenon from museum educators.

Commemorative eclipse glasses will be provided to Museum guests at no additional cost during their visit, with 6,000 glasses available for distribution. Due to capacity constraints, access to the flight deck for viewing will be on a first-come, first-served basis. Guests should arrive early to secure their spot.

While at the museum, also explore the new temporary exhibition, Apollo: When We Went to the Moon.

Read more
Buy ticket
NYSCI Eclipse Watch Party
Photograph: By Nandani Bridglal / Shutterstock

6. NYSCI Eclipse Watch Party

  • Things to do

Drop by NYSCI for an eclipse watching party of epic proportions. They'll have a DJ spinning tunes and refreshments from Queens Night Market vendors, all leading up to the main event. 

At a special eclipse station, kids of all ages can learn how solar eclipses happen, design some own eclipse art, and observe sun spots! Funded by the NASA Community Anchor Award, the Solar Eclipse Station provides visitors of all ages with hands-on activities to broaden understanding of solar eclipses.

Be sure to bring a blanket or chair, then find your spot on NYSCI’s grassy knoll to watch this celestial event. 

The ticket price includes eclipse glasses; the ticket price does not include museum admission.

Read more
Buy ticket
Advertising
Solar Eclipse from the Top
Photograph: Courtesy of One World Observatory

7. Solar Eclipse from the Top

  • Things to do

Go all the way up to see the eclipse at One World Observatory, the highest observation deck in the Western Hemisphere. They're planning to offer an exclusive Solar Eclipse package on Monday, April 8, though ticketing details have not yet been released.

The event will include a designated entrance for those who purchase the solar eclipse package. Limited One World Observatory solar eclipse glasses will be provided, plus you'll get a complimentary drink and some goodies to take home. Activities and photo-ops will be available on the observatory deck throughout the duration of the eclipse.

Read more
Buy ticket
Around the state
Photograph: By aeonWAVE / Shutterstock | Totality during the 2023 Australian total solar eclipse in Exmouth

8. Around the state

Up in Yonkers, the Hudson River Museum is hosting a series of events to celebrate, including a viewing party on the big day. Leading up to the major event, NASA Astronaut Ron Garan will be on hand for three events on March 23, including an all-ages talk and a cocktail reception. Check out the full details here.

In Rochester, the Rochester Museum and Science Center is hosting ROC the Eclipse, a multi-day festival from April 6-8. Events will include hands-on activities, speakers, food, and, of course, lots of fun science. Their goal? "Making sure the eclipse is accessible and exciting to literally everyone under the sun." 

As for Syracuse, their science museum is hosting a solar eclipse festival on April 8, complete with free eclipse glasses, activities, and food trucks.

Recommended
    You may also like
    You may also like
    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2024 Time Out America LLC and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out America LLC.