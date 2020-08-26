This space shuttle food truck is up for sale in NYC

It's a sighting so confusing and wonderful, it reminds us why we love New York City.

A mobile Space Shuttle Cafe, which has been spotted driving around NYC streets over the past few years, was spotted on Tuesday parked on an Astoria side street.

The 39-foot-long Douglas DC-3 airplane-turned-food truck belongs to Omar Elbroody, co-owner of an auto repair shop in Chelsea, who purchased it in 2015 for $87,000, according to the New York Times.

It is made from the fuselage of a DC-3 airliner built in 1944, which was flown during World War II and later as a commercial airliner on the East Coast. It has been rumored that when the plane was in operation, it was hijacked to Havana, Cuba in the late 1960s, according to Elbroody, but it ended up in California, where it was turned into a mobile home.

The Space Shuttle Cafe has a full-service, commercial kitchen, a restroom, and a cockpit. Elbroody bought the truck with hopes of using it as a food truck, but hasn't been able to find a partner, according to the Times, so he listed on Ebay for $149,000.

Perhaps the best thing about the truck is the smoke machine in the back that mimics the propulsion of an actual space shuttle.

It's truly a magnificent thing to behold and the recent sighting is a reminder of how anything is possible in New York City.

Most popular on Time Out

- The 10 types of New Yorkers that have emerged from quarantine

- The most stunning outdoor dining spaces in NYC

- The Metropolitan Opera streams full Verdi classics every night this week

- The 10 best road trips from NYC

- The best Labor Day Weekend getaways near NYC

Share the story