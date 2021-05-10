This spectacular floating pool now has a home in the East River

The +Pool has been able to secure an official location in NYC.

Since Time Immemorial (or at least 2011), we’ve been covering the +POOL here at Time Out, a long-proposed, plus-shaped swimming area designed to let people swim in filtered water in the middle of the East River. Now, it appears that the watery wonder is moving one step closer to reality.

Curbed reports that the organization behind the pool has finally been able to secure an official spot to build the unique attraction: on the Lower East Side waterfront just north of the Manhattan Bridge.

The pool is designed to float on the East River and provide guests with over 600,000 gallons of clean filtered water daily. It was initially launched as a Kickstarter in 2011, and has spent the last decade raising money through plans, fundraisers and pledges. In one particular fundraising push back in 2017, Heineken even offered to donate $100,000 to the project if they collected enough pledges.

The science at the heart of the $25 million project is a filtration system that lets guests swim in actual river water, albeit water that’s been removed of impurities like run-off from sewers. (That doesn’t sound like a great swimming experience, does it?) Kara Meyer, Plus Pool’s managing director, told Curbed that “We have an official confirmation to succeed with the next steps of the project… We have a home. Mayoral candidates are talking about it.”

Seeing as the next major hurdle Meyer cites for the project is regulations (both health and via the city government), it may still be some time until the pool’s actually built on the LES.

