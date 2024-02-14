This state-of-the-art media lab just opened in Red Hook and can be used for free

Red Hook Recreation Center in Brooklyn at 155 Bay Street near Clinton Street is now home to a revamped media lab that's open to the public and free to use by New York City residents who are 25 years old or younger.

Photograph: NYC Parks/Daniel Avila

According to an official press release, the upgrades—which include animation technology, a sound isolation booth and studio speakers—were made possible by a $100,000 donation by Amazon, a fact that also grants the space an aura of regality and dependability: if the tech giant believes in the project, so should all New Yorkers.

"With this wonderful media lab, we're expanding opportunities for Red Hook residents of all ages to develop vital digital media skills at a place they already know and love," said NYC Parks Commissioner Sue Donoghue in an official statement. "Our recreation centers aren't just great for working up a sweat—they're beloved community spaces where New Yorkers can explore their interests, gain new skills, and connect with their neighbors."

Photograph: NYC Parks/Daniel Avila

This is actually Amazon's fourth investment in the neighborhood: the company already operates three other facilities in Red Hook and has made a hefty number of contributions towards all sort of public space improvements and local opportunities.

In addition to a slew of new high-tech advancements, Amazon's funding has allowed NYC Parks to hire a media education instructor on site, who will help those interested learn how to use the new products while improving their overall digital media skills, a mission in line with what the government department has aimed to do for decades now.

Photograph: NYC Parks/Daniel Avila

In total, the agency is responsible for 36 recreation centers boasting a variety of services, from indoor pools to basketball courts, media labs, art studios, libraries, weight rooms, game rooms, dance studios and more.

Who knows? Perhaps, the next Steve Jobs will learn the skills of the trade right in the middle of Brooklyn, courtesy of the new local media lab that enjoys the backing of industry Goliath Amazon.