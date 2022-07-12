New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Stranger Things
Photograph: Netflix

This 'Stranger Things' actor will star in 'Dear Evan Hansen' on Broadway

Gaten Matarazzo, Dustin on 'Stranger Things," originally made his Broadway debut in 2011.

Anna Rahmanan
Written by
Anna Rahmanan
Advertising

Although fans of Netflix phenomenon Stranger Things will have to wait at least a year for the new, final episodes of the series to drop, Broadway goers will have a chance to catch one of the show's main actors on the stage as Gaten Matarazzo, who plays Dustin Henderson in the '80s supernatural drama, is set to star in Dear Evan Hansen.

The 19-year-old actor is scheduled to take on the role of Jared Kleinman, Evan Hansen's "slightly inappropriate 'family friend,'" in the Tony award-winning musical beginning July 19.

"Words could never express how truly honored I am to be a part of this company," Matarazzo said in an official statement about the news. "This show has taught me so much about myself and to be able to participate in any capacity, let alone on Broadway, makes me want to melt. I am ecstatic to be back on stage and eternally grateful for the opportunity."

This isn't Matarazzo's first Broadway rodeo. The celebrity actually made his debut back in 2011 in Priscilla Queen of the Desert and then returned to the stage in 2014 on Les Misérables, but this is clearly Matarazzo's first main Broadway gig since his role on Stranger Things has afforded him new levels of notoriety.

The casting news feels even more relevant given the fact that the popular musical announced the upcoming end of its Broadway run this fall, on September 18. According to Playbill, at closing, "the production will have played 1,678 regular performances and 21 previews performances, making it one of the 50 longest-running shows in Broadway history."

It feels just right for Matarazzo to then add his unique sparkle to the production right before it wraps up for the foreseeable future.

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    Latest news

      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site map
      © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.