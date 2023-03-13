This three-year-long cruise around the world costs less than a NYC apartment

You probably don't realize how expensive an average apartment in New York actually is. Believe it or not, it might actually cost you less to live at sea for three years than to take over a lease for the same amount of time in this fabulous town of ours.

Case in point: a new epic, around-the-world trip by Life at Sea Cruises that folks can already sign up for for $2,499 per month (or $30,000 a year—depends how you look at it).

Considering that, according to StreetEasy's latest rent index, the average cost of a NYC apartment in 2022 was $3,207, you might actually want to consider a very long vacation instead of landing a lease here. You might even save yourself nearly $8,500 a year.

Throughout a total of three years on board, you'll visit 375 destinations across seven continents, including Natal in South Africa, Prince Rupert in British Columbia, Siargao Island in the Phillippines, Reykkjavik in Iceland, Rotterdam in the Netherlands and a number of towns in Italy.

Unlike other cruises, given the length of this particular one, expect to dock at some of the major stops for up to seven nights—so you'll truly get a feel for what each destination is about. You can actually play around with the astounding full itinerary right here.

The vessel will take off from Istanbul in Turkey on November 1 of this year but passengers also have a chance to get on board in Miami and in Barcelona.

A total of 1,074 passengers can fit on the MV Gemini across a variety of different cabins that range in size from 130 to 260 square feet. Although that sounds like a lot of people, this is truly a once-in-a-lifetime experience and we expect cabins to sell out pretty quickly, so make sure to book yours right here if interested.

Some more specifics about the cost of the journey, which can be paid in full ($90,000 for three years) or in monthly installments: the price includes port fees, all meals (there are two restaurants on board and room service is also available) and drinks (alcoholic and none), housekeeping and laundry services, Wi-Fi (just in case you actually have to work on board), gratuities and a slew of exciting amenities, including a swimming pool, a golf simulator, a gym, a sun deck and an actual hospital staffed with doctors, a dentist, a pharmacy and medical equipment. Yes, they have thought of everything, clearly.

Keep in mind, though, that you'll have to sign up for the entire journey and won't be able to select shorter legs. You could, however, make use of the company's matchmaking program and basically rent a cabin with another group of people and simply split your time on board. Another option: take over a room with a bunch of friends or family members and split the bill.

See you at sea?