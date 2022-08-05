New York
Timeout

Playland
Photograph: Shutterstock

This thrilling new ride just opened 50 minutes outside Manhattan

The Old Rye Motorbike Factory is up and running at Playland in Rye.

Anna Rahmanan
Written by
Anna Rahmanan
It's always a fun time at Playland, the 280-acre amusement park in Rye. But a new ride just opened on site that makes a visit to the complex even more of a must: the Old Rye Motorbike Factory is officially up and running as of today.

Old Rye Motorbike Factory ride at Playland
Photograph: Courtesy of Playland

The interactive attraction, which is actually the first of its kind in North America according to an official press release, allows guests to take a spin on vintage Italian motorbikes and actually encourages users to throttle the accelerator to control their own "thrill levels." Could Playland be the amusement park of the future?

Each motorbike also features an accompanying sidecar that little ones can access, "allowing the whole family to get in on the fun."

The project cost the amusement park a staggering $3 million, making it the largest single investment of the season within the destination. That is all to say: what are you still waiting for? You have to try this new ride for yourself before Playland officially closes for the season on September 25.

On that note: now through September 7, the park is open daily. Between September 9 and September 25, though, Playland will only welcome visitors during weekends.

If you're planning to visit, keep in mind that Playland is also the only amusement park in all of the United States to be designed in Art Deco architecture. So when you're riding on the historic Dragon Coaster, make sure to take the experience in in its entirety. It's not only about thrilling rides here, but also about the beautiful architecture. 

Have fun!

