SuperReal places you in a fairylike flower garden and throws you into the middle of a tropical disco.

New York City is seeing its fair share of immersive exhibits with massive digital projections, from the dueling van Gogh shows to "Geometric Properties" at ARTECHOUSE.

But the real O.G. is back.

SuperReal has reopened at Cipriani 25 Broadway, inside the historic Cunard Building, bringing its cutting-edge projection mapping tech and multimedia art to its walls and ceiling—and it happens to coincide with the 100th anniversary of the Cunard Building, which opened in 1921.

Created by multimedia entertainment company Moment Factory in partnership with hospitality brand Cipriani, SuperReal first opened in the summer of 2019. It aims to transport visitors through dreamlike scenes in its gorgeous hall. Across 45 minutes, the show places viewers in five unique and abstract sequences that are both stunning and interactive.

Photograph: SuperReal, courtesy Moment Factory

One minute you could be daydreaming in a fairylike flower garden and the next you're caught in an epic thunderstorm or thrown into the middle of a tropical disco. During the show, people are encouraged to relax on bean bags or play with balloons that also react with the 360-degree show. The floor is a gigantic mirror that only enhances the special effects. It's the ultimate place for selfies and fun Instagram fodder.

"SuperReal seems even more relevant and meaningful after this crazy time of worldwide isolation," said Sakchin Bessette, the co-founder and executive creative director at Moment Factory. "We are excited to bring people together physically again and to share this inspiring, delightful, and optimistic immersive experience with new and returning audiences. The theme of blurring the lines between the physical and the digital and creating a New Surreal is very timely."

Tickets are priced at $35 per person and can be purchased at superrealnyc.com.